PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 3

Aug 3 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday.

* General Motors Co vowed to accelerate changes at its troubled European division after a loss in the region dragged down the company's profit by 41 percent in the second quarter.

* Apollo Global Management LLC said that its profit tumbled by 84 percent in the second quarter, as its core private equity business grappled with difficult markets.

* The Knight Capital Group Inc announced that it lost $440 million when it sold all the stocks it accidentally bought Wednesday morning because of a computer glitch.

* In July, higher-than-expected sales at low and mid priced stores helped push sales past analysts' estimates. Sales at stores open at least a year rose 4.3 percent in July at the 20 stores tracked by Thomson Reuters, well above expectations of a 1.5 percent gain.

* Federal prosecutors have charged a Bristol-Myers Squibb executive, Robert Ramnarine, with insider trading, saying he had profited from confidential information about pending deals by the pharmaceutical company.

* Federal regulators said that they were investigating an episode at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington in which three regional jets were allowed to get too close to one another this week.