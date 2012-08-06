PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 6

Aug 6 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Monday.
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Envoys of Greece's international creditors on Sunday
wrapped up a review of the country's progress in meeting the
terms of its second bailout and said they would return in
September for a final assessment that will determine whether
further money would be released.
* The Knight Capital Group Inc reached a deal to
secure a financial lifeline from an investor group that included
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp and the Blackstone Group LP
, capping its efforts to stay alive, people with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
* Critics of NBC's coverage of the London Olympics have
voiced sometimes brutal commentary on Twitter, but with one week
left in its multiple-platform coverage, NBC's own take is that
its programming is a success. A predicted loss of $200 million
or more has been turned around to a cautious prediction of a
possible small profit.
* Advent International said that it had agreed to buy a
majority stake in the parent company of Serta and Simmons
bedding, taking control of one of the country's biggest makers
of mattresses. The deal for AOT Bedding Super Holdings is valued
at about $3 billion, according to a person briefed on the
matter.
* Lucky is the latest magazine to look to e-commerce to
buttress its income. On Aug. 17, the magazine will introduce a
shopping site called mylucky.com that will direct readers to buy
clothing and accessories directly from more than a dozen
retailers like Macy's and Sephora.