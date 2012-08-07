PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 7

Aug 7 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc released a test version of its coming iOS 6 operating system, which powers iPads and iPhones, and developers promptly noticed that the YouTube app was missing from its lineup of built-in apps. Apple said in a statement that "our license to include the YouTube app in iOS has ended."

* The New York State Department of Financial Services accused Standard Chartered Plc, which the agency called a "rogue institution," of masking more than 60,000 transactions for Iranian banks and corporations, motivated by the millions of dollars it reaped in fees.

* Richard Schulze, who founded Best Buy Co Inc with a single audio equipment store in 1966, announced a preliminary takeover proposal that would give the company a market value of $8.8 billion.

* Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer Inc said that they were halting development of a closely watched Alzheimer's drug after two clinical trials failed to show that it was effective in patients with mild to moderate forms of the disease.