PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 8

Aug 8 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Italian economy shrank again in the second quarter,
official data showed on Tuesday, and orders for German machinery
declined sharply, a reminder that flagging growth continued to
complicate European leaders' quest to restore confidence in the
euro zone.
* Over objections from consumer groups and New York
officials, a federal judge approved a $4.8 million settlement
between the Justice Department and Morgan Stanley over
accusations of price fixing in the electricity market.
* Top executives at Standard Chartered Plc said
they were surprised when New York's banking regulator accused
them of scheming with the Iranian government to launder billions
of dollars to potentially support terrorist activities.
* The Securities and Exchange Commission said that it had
reached a $45 million settlement with Pfizer Inc to
resolve charges that subsidiaries of Pfizer and Wyeth, which it
acquired in 2009, bribed overseas doctors and other health care
workers to increase sales of their drugs.
* The success of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" and the
"Cars"-related expansion of a theme park powered the Walt Disney
Co to a 24 percent increase in quarterly profit, well
ahead of expectations, the company reported.
* Square Inc, the mobile payments start-up, will form a
partnership with the coffee company Starbucks Corp.
This fall, Square will begin processing all credit and debit
card transactions at Starbucks stores in the United States.
* According to data released by the Audit Bureau of
Circulations, newsstand sales - often seen as the best barometer
of a magazine's appeal - were down nearly 10 percent.