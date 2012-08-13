PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 13

Aug 13 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Three months after Facebook Inc's offering, shares have lost more than 40 percent of their value, closing at just under $21.81 on Friday, from $38 on May 18. The next test for the stock could come soon. Over 1.6 billion shares will be eligible to come on the market in several waves, starting on Thursday, when a number of shareholders are allowed to sell.

* Motorola Mobility, the ailing cellphone maker that Google Inc bought in May, told employees that it would lay off 20 percent of its work force and close a third of its 94 offices worldwide.

* On Monday, MundoFox, the newest Spanish-language network in the United States - a partnership between Fox International Channels, owned by the News Corp, and RCN Television SA in Colombia - will make its official debut in 50 cities in the United States.

* The Olympics have cast a spell over NBC for the last two weeks. NBC has already used the Games to introduce two new comedies, "Go On" and "Animal Practice" in commercial-free previews. The Games averaged more than 30 million viewers a night, and well more than 200 million individual viewers in all.

* The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to vote on Aug. 29 on a proposal that would limit taxpayers' exposure to the $2.6 trillion world of money market mutual funds. The plan would reduce the odds of having to rescue teetering funds when the next financial crisis comes - and it will.