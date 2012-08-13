PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 13

Aug 13 The following were the top stories on the
* Three months after Facebook Inc's offering, shares
have lost more than 40 percent of their value, closing at just
under $21.81 on Friday, from $38 on May 18. The next test for
the stock could come soon. Over 1.6 billion shares will be
eligible to come on the market in several waves, starting on
Thursday, when a number of shareholders are allowed to sell.
* Motorola Mobility, the ailing cellphone maker that Google
Inc bought in May, told employees that it would lay off
20 percent of its work force and close a third of its 94 offices
worldwide.
* On Monday, MundoFox, the newest Spanish-language network
in the United States - a partnership between Fox International
Channels, owned by the News Corp, and RCN Television SA
in Colombia - will make its official debut in 50 cities
in the United States.
* The Olympics have cast a spell over NBC for the last two
weeks. NBC has already used the Games to introduce two new
comedies, "Go On" and "Animal Practice" in commercial-free
previews. The Games averaged more than 30 million viewers a
night, and well more than 200 million individual viewers in all.
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to vote
on Aug. 29 on a proposal that would limit taxpayers' exposure to
the $2.6 trillion world of money market mutual funds. The plan
would reduce the odds of having to rescue teetering funds when
the next financial crisis comes - and it will.