PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 14

* Google Inc made another foray into producing original content when it announced its plans to buy the Frommer's brand of travel guides from John Wiley & Sons Inc to augment its local and travel search results.

* Yang Saixin, along with tens of millions of dollars in payments the Sands China Ltd made through him in China, is a focus of a wide-ranging federal investigation into potential bribery of foreign officials and other matters in China and Macau, according to people with direct knowledge of the inquiries.

* IBM Corp is opening a research center in Nairobi, adding an African lab to its global network.

* Shares of Groupon Inc, the daily-deals Internet company, fell sharply in after-hours trading on Monday as second-quarter revenue came in below expectations and investors focused on slower growth.

* A month after confessing to stealing from clients and defrauding banks, Russell Wasendorf Sr, the chief executive of the collapsed brokerage firm Peregrine Financial Group, was indicted by a federal grand jury.

* A new release of stolen corporate e-mails by WikiLeaks has set off a flurry of concern and speculation around the world about a counterterrorist software program called TrapWire, which analyzes images from surveillance cameras and other data to try to identify terrorists planning attacks.

