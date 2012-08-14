PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 14

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Aug 14 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Google Inc made another foray into producing original content when it announced its plans to buy the Frommer's brand of travel guides from John Wiley & Sons Inc to augment its local and travel search results.
* Yang Saixin, along with tens of millions of dollars in payments the Sands China Ltd made through him in China, is a focus of a wide-ranging federal investigation into potential bribery of foreign officials and other matters in China and Macau, according to people with direct knowledge of the inquiries.
* IBM Corp is opening a research center in Nairobi, adding an African lab to its global network.
* Shares of Groupon Inc, the daily-deals Internet company, fell sharply in after-hours trading on Monday as second-quarter revenue came in below expectations and investors focused on slower growth.
* A month after confessing to stealing from clients and defrauding banks, Russell Wasendorf Sr, the chief executive of the collapsed brokerage firm Peregrine Financial Group, was indicted by a federal grand jury.
* A new release of stolen corporate e-mails by WikiLeaks has set off a flurry of concern and speculation around the world about a counterterrorist software program called TrapWire, which analyzes images from surveillance cameras and other data to try to identify terrorists planning attacks.
