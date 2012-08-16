PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 16

Aug 16 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The buyout firm, Carlyle Group LP, said that it would buy Getty Images, the big provider of high-quality images and video, from another private equity shop for $3.3 billion.

* Investors in Standard Chartered breathed a collective sigh of relief on Wednesday after the British bank agreed to a $340 million fine related to charges that it had laundered hundreds of billions of dollars in money with Iran and lied to regulators.

* Cisco Systems Inc, the world's largest maker of computer networking equipment, delivered quarterly results that slightly surpassed Wall Street's expectations in a challenging environment for corporate technology spending. Net profit rose to $1.9 billion, a 56 percent increase from the quarter a year earlier.

* Johnson & Johnson, which makes a range of personal care products like baby shampoo and acne cream announced plans to remove a host of potentially harmful chemicals, like formaldehyde, from its line of consumer products by the end of 2015.

* A group of big retailers, including 7-Eleven, Best Buy Co Inc, CVS Caremark Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc , said that they were forming a company that would offer a way for customers to pay for purchases with their smartphones.

* Caterpillar Inc and the International Association of Machinists said that they had reached a tentative six-year settlement that could end a 15-week strike at the company's hydraulics parts plant in Joliet, Ill.

* A criminal investigation into the collapse of the brokerage firm MF Global Holdings Ltd and the disappearance of about $1 billion in customer money is now heading into its final stage without charges expected against any top executives.

* The market for junk bonds, risky corporate debt that pays high interest rates, is red hot. Such debt, also known as high-yield bonds, has returned 10.2 percent year-to-date, according to a JPMorgan high-yield index. Junk bond funds are on a pace to take in a record amount of money this year.