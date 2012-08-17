PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 17

Aug 17 The following were the top stories on the
* The Facebook Inc slide on Wall Street continued on
Thursday amid fears that early investors eligible to sell their
shares would create a surplus on the market. Shares fell more
than 6 percent, closing at $19.87 - its lowest close since the
initial public offering in May.
* The United States Justice Department approved a deal
struck by Verizon Wireless to purchase spectrum from the
country's largest cable operators, but officials also required
that the agreement be altered to protect against higher prices
for consumers.
* The founder of Best Buy Co Inc, Richard Schulze,
pressed his case for a takeover of the electronics retailer,
again trying to prod the company into considering his offer.
* Gary Friedman, the chairman and co-chief executive of
Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc, has stepped down from
his positions after an internal inquiry into an intimate
relationship he had with a 26-year-old female employee,
according to people involved in the matter.
* On Thursday, Instagram rolled out the third version of its
application. The update makes several improvements, including
refreshing the look of profiles, smoothing out performance bugs
and allowing users to mark comments as spam.
* A123 Systems Inc, a government-backed maker of
batteries for electric vehicles, said it had reached a final
agreement with the Wanxiang Group, one of China's biggest auto
suppliers, that will provide emergency capital and eventually
acquire a controlling stake.
* Former partners at Dewey & LeBoeuf agreed to return more
than $60 million of their compensation to help pay the failed
law firm's creditors.
* Federal regulators have accused Jim Donnan, a head coach
of Marshall University and the University of Georgia during the
1990s, of running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded fellow coaches
and his former players.