PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 23

* Sales of existing homes were up in July, continuing a
trend of several months that real estate agents said was good
news for the housing market.
* Attempts to make sweeping changes to a popular type of
mutual fund that played a central role in the 2008 financial
crisis have been derailed.
* Google Inc's efforts to recruit and promote more
women have resulted in more hires, but not in the executive
offices.
* Minutes of the most recent policy meeting are likely to
solidify expectations that the central bank will introduce new
measures this fall.
* Revenue was down in Hewlett-Packard Co's all major
units, but when a write-down is excluded, earnings slightly
exceeded analysts' expectations.
* Illinois-based energy producer Exelon Corp has
sometimes benefited from close ties with the Obama
administration.