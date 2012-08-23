PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 23

Aug 23 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Sales of existing homes were up in July, continuing a trend of several months that real estate agents said was good news for the housing market.

* Attempts to make sweeping changes to a popular type of mutual fund that played a central role in the 2008 financial crisis have been derailed.

* Google Inc's efforts to recruit and promote more women have resulted in more hires, but not in the executive offices.

* Minutes of the most recent policy meeting are likely to solidify expectations that the central bank will introduce new measures this fall.

* Revenue was down in Hewlett-Packard Co's all major units, but when a write-down is excluded, earnings slightly exceeded analysts' expectations.

* Illinois-based energy producer Exelon Corp has sometimes benefited from close ties with the Obama administration.