2012年 8月 28日 星期二

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 28

Aug 28 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* By making its own hardware, Google Inc could end up more squarely in Apple Inc's sights. The jury's findings in the case could potentially force Google to adjust its software, too.

* Amazon Inc is quietly upending the world of business computing through its cloud operations, a vast resource that gives companies heavy computing power without the baseline costs.

* The cost of biofuels in Defense department trials has made them a flash point in the debate over government financing for new energy technologies.

* The top German official at the European Central Bank defended its plans to intervene in bond markets as a way of lowering borrowing costs for business.

* David Einhorn, the billionaire hedge fund manager, is the largest investor in a fund run by his brother and father in Wisconsin. Their firm, Capital Midwest Fund, aims to tap the Midwestern work ethic.

* The Food and Drug Administration has approved once-a-day pill for HIV. The pill, made by Gilead Sciences, is criticized by AIDS activists who contend the $28,500 annual cost is too expensive.

