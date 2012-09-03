PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 3

Sept 3 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Even as Greece desperately tries to avoid defaulting on its debt, American companies are preparing for what was once unthinkable: that Greece could soon be forced to leave the euro zone.

* When the European Central Bank meets this Thursday, Mario Draghi, the bank's president, could have a far harder time reconciling the expectations of twitchy financial markets with the limitations of his power.

* Several major tech companies are cramming product announcements into this holiday-shortened week. Nokia Oyj and Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc, have scheduled events for Wednesday at which they are likely to announce new smartphones. Amazon is expected to introduce new Kindle devices on Thursday.

* Ticket sales at North American cinemas declined an estimated 3 percent, to $4.28 billion, for the period from the first full weekend in May to Labor Day, compared with the period a year earlier.