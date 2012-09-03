PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 3

Sept 3 The following were the top stories on the
* Even as Greece desperately tries to avoid defaulting on
its debt, American companies are preparing for what was once
unthinkable: that Greece could soon be forced to leave the euro
zone.
* When the European Central Bank meets this Thursday, Mario
Draghi, the bank's president, could have a far harder time
reconciling the expectations of twitchy financial markets with
the limitations of his power.
* Several major tech companies are cramming product
announcements into this holiday-shortened week. Nokia Oyj
and Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc, have
scheduled events for Wednesday at which they are likely to
announce new smartphones. Amazon is expected to
introduce new Kindle devices on Thursday.
* Ticket sales at North American cinemas declined an
estimated 3 percent, to $4.28 billion, for the period from the
first full weekend in May to Labor Day, compared with the period
a year earlier.