PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 5

Sept 5 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Facebook Inc said its largest shareholder and Chief Executive, Mark Zuckerberg, would not sell his shares or options for at least another year; and moved up when some employees could start selling their shares. The moves appeared aimed at instilling confidence into Wall Street, analysts said.

* Hackers released a file that they said contained a million identification numbers for Apple Inc mobile devices, claiming that they had obtained it by hacking into the computer of an F.B.I. agent. The F.B.I. said it had no evidence that this was true.

* The scandal over global interest rates has states working to build a case for suing the nation's largest banks.

* Major automakers reported on Tuesday that sales grew 19.9 percent in August despite higher gas prices during the month.

* With the worst drought in half a century withering corn across the Midwest, agricultural experts on Tuesday urged international action to prevent the global spike in food prices from causing global hunger.