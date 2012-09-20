版本:
2012年 9月 20日 星期四

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 20

Sept 20 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* On Wednesday, Apple Inc released a software update for the iPhone that, among other changes, replaces the Google Inc maps that have been on the phone since 2007 with Apple's own maps.

* The chief executive of BP Plc, Robert Dudley, met with President Vladimir Putin of Russia in an effort to resolve a long-running business dispute in Russia.

* Continuing its foray into new lines of business, Starbucks Corp is introducing a single-cup coffee machine that will allow consumers to make their own lattes at home with real milk.

* The European Commission said on Wednesday that it was prepared to drop its investigation into the fixing of e-book prices by Apple and four European publishers after the companies agreed to let online retailers like Amazon.Com Inc sell e-books at a discount for two years.

