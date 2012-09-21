版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 14:17 BJT

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 21

Sept 21 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Wal-Mart Stores, the nation's largest retailer, said on Thursday it was dropping Amazon's Kindle tablets and e-readers, a sign of how seriously it views Amazon as a competitor in the consumer goods market.

* European regulators are set to approve a reduced version of the Universal Music Group's $1.9 billion takeover of EMI Music, people involved in the talks said.

* The desires of the British prime minister to cut the budget deficit are running up against a situation created over decades: the large number of public entitlements.

* Business software maker Oracle Corp reported quarterly earnings on Thursday that matched Wall Street's estimates, but a revenue decline signaled that the company was having a tougher time closing deals.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐