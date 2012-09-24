PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 24

Sept 24 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Monday.
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Foxconn Technology Co Ltd, a major supplier to
some of the world's electronics giants including Apple Inc
, said it closed one of its large Chinese plants early
Monday after police were called in to break up a fight among
factory employees.
* Canadian autoworkers at Ford Motor Co have voted to
accept the contract that their union leadership negotiated last
week, their union said Sunday.