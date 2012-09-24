PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 24

Sept 24 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Foxconn Technology Co Ltd, a major supplier to some of the world's electronics giants including Apple Inc , said it closed one of its large Chinese plants early Monday after police were called in to break up a fight among factory employees.

* Canadian autoworkers at Ford Motor Co have voted to accept the contract that their union leadership negotiated last week, their union said Sunday.