* Even though tests sometimes go awry, patients in Russia are eager to join drug trials because often they are the only way to receive modern medical care.

* Several nations have adopted or proposed a range of limits on high-speed trading, saying they have learned from problems in United States markets.

* After falling behind from a product shortage, Toyota Motor Corp is planning to rejuvenate its Lexus brand by making the line more appealing to younger and more adventurous buyers.

* Chrysler's Canadian unit is the last of the Detroit automakers to agree on a tentative contract with the Canadian Auto Workers Union.

* China's Communist Party appears so distracted by its leadership transition that it is not pursuing the bold agenda that may be necessary to prevent severe economic pain.

* Demonstrators took to the streets Wednesday in Greece to protest new cuts being discussed, and protesters in Spain surrounded Parliament for a second day over the prime minister's austerity program.

* As Spanish domestic politics threaten to spin beyond the control of the central government, they are also making it harder for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to meet Spain's financial obligations to the rest of the euro zone.

* The fate of a proposed $90 billion merger of the commodities trader Glencore International Plc and the mining company Xstrata Plc may come down to who gets the corner office.

* L'Huffington Post made its debut on Tuesday in Italy, becoming the fifth version of the Internet news outlet outside the United States.

* Sales of new homes dipped slightly in August from July, but the median price of homes sold during the month rose by a record amount.

* RadioShack Corp said on Wednesday that Chief Executive James Gooch was stepping down immediately under an agreement with the company's board, in the latest turmoil at the struggling electronics retailer.

* Two of the most senior former executives at newspapers owned by Rupert Murdoch, both once close to Prime Minister David Cameron, appeared at the Old Bailey courthouse in central London on Wednesday facing charges relating to the phone hacking scandal convulsing parts of the British press.