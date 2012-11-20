PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 20

Nov 20 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The president and chief executive of Intel Corp,
Paul Otellini, is retiring after 40 years with the company.
Intel said it would prepare to transition to a new leader over
the next six months. ()
* JPMorgan Chase named a new chief financial officer
on Monday, the latest management shake-up by the bank after a
multibillion-dollar trading blunder earlier this year. Marianne
Lake, will replace Douglas Braunstein as CFO early next year. ()
* Moody's Investors Service downgraded France's sovereign
debt rating by one notch, to Aa1 from Aaa, the agency said on
Monday, citing the country's uncertain fiscal outlook as a
result of "deteriorating economic prospects." ()
* News Corp is starting to look like its old self
again. The media conglomerate, which had been on its heels for
more than a year because of the phone hacking scandal in
Britain, is looking to make acquisitions again. ()