PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 20

Nov 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The president and chief executive of Intel Corp, Paul Otellini, is retiring after 40 years with the company. Intel said it would prepare to transition to a new leader over the next six months. ()

* JPMorgan Chase named a new chief financial officer on Monday, the latest management shake-up by the bank after a multibillion-dollar trading blunder earlier this year. Marianne Lake, will replace Douglas Braunstein as CFO early next year. ()

* Moody's Investors Service downgraded France's sovereign debt rating by one notch, to Aa1 from Aaa, the agency said on Monday, citing the country's uncertain fiscal outlook as a result of "deteriorating economic prospects." ()

* News Corp is starting to look like its old self again. The media conglomerate, which had been on its heels for more than a year because of the phone hacking scandal in Britain, is looking to make acquisitions again. ()

