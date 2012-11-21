PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 21

Nov 21 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Kweku Adoboli, a former UBS trader, was
sentenced to seven years in jail after he was found guilty on
Tuesday of fraud that prompted a multibillion-dollar trading
loss at the Swiss bank. ()
* In a new turn in the scandals swirling around Rupert
Murdoch's British newspaper outpost, prosecutors said on Tuesday
that two former top executives Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson,
would be charged with paying bribes of up to $160,000 to public
officials, in addition to several earlier charges against them.
()
* Over the last half-decade, as U.S. federal authorities
secured dozens of insider trading convictions against hedge fund
traders, they have tried doggedly to build a case against one of
Wall Street's most influential players: the billionaire stock
picker Steven Cohen. On Tuesday, the government appeared to inch
closer to that goal. ()