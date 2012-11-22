PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 22

Nov 22 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hewlett-Packard's troubled purchase of the
software company Autonomy is an example of the problems older
technology companies face as they try to get the jump on their
younger rivals. ()
* Weak growth and a resulting decline in tax receipts
prompted Britain to borrow much more than expected last month,
official figures showed on Wednesday, underlining the fragility
of economic recovery and the risk that the government could miss
its deficit reduction target. ()
* A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved plans for
Hostess Brands to wind down its operations, but there is little
doubt that its best-known brand, Twinkies, will live on. ()
* While Thanksgiving gas prices in the United States are
higher than a year ago and at a record level, oil experts say
plentiful global supplies will help prevent a jump in prices. ()