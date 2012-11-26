版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 26日 星期一 15:01 BJT

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 26

Nov 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Autonomy's founder, Mike Lynch, says he was blindsided by a public relations onslaught from Hewlett-Packard, little of which had to do with the substance of HP's fraud claims about his company. ()

* Judges and lawmakers across the country are wrangling over whether and when law enforcement authorities can search suspects' cellphones without a warrant, and interpretations range widely. ()

* As many as 10,000 Twitter users reportedly face the threat of legal action because of comments posted on the Internet or forwarded to others in which they referred to a BBC report wrongly linking a former Conservative Party official to the sexual abuse of a child. The official, Alistair McAlpine, was not named in the Nov. 2 BBC report, but enough clues were provided that Twitter users were able to identify him - which they did, in great numbers. ()

* Trying to bolster her media empire, Oprah Winfrey has been seeking to attract younger audiences to her magazine, which has experienced a decline in advertising revenue since her talk show ended. ()

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐