PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 3

Dec 3 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Swiss banking giant UBS is close to reaching
settlements with American and British authorities over the
manipulation of interest rates, the latest case in a multi-year
investigation that has rattled the financial industry and
spurred a public outcry for broad reform. ()
* Glenn Hadden, who is now head of the global interest rates
desk at Morgan Stanley, is under investigation over his
trading in Treasury futures while at Goldman,
according to a regulatory filing. ()
* Delta Air Lines is in talks to buy Singapore
Airlines' 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic
Airways, in an effort to bolster its international
operations, particularly flights between New York and London. ()
* Tom Mockridge, a longtime News Corp official who
served as chief executive of the company's British newspapers in
the aftermath of a phone hacking scandal, will step down.
Mockridge announced on Sunday that he would leave his post at
the end of year. The day before, reports emerged that Robert
Thomson, currently the top editor at the Wall Street Journal,
was expected to be named chief executive of News Corp's planned
spinoff publishing company. ()
* The board of European Aeronautic Defense & Space,
the parent company of Airbus, was expected on Monday to announce
a significant restructuring of its core shareholder base that
would give the German government a direct stake in the group
equal to that of France. ()
* Euro zone finance ministers will gather in Brussels on
Monday for their fourth meeting in four weeks. Last week they
hashed out a plan by which Greece can try to unlock a long
overdue bailout loan installment. The country needs the money
desperately to avoid bankruptcy, to pay wages and pensions and
to carry out economic changes demanded by its international
creditors. ()
* Uber - a car-hiring services company, which is being sued
by San Francisco cabdrivers and Chicago car services over its
hire-a-car smartphone app, says the laws holding it back are
anticompetitive. And it has plenty of fans. ()