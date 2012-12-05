PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 5

Dec 5 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* HSBC Holdings, one of Europe's biggest banks,
said on Wednesday it would sell its entire stake in a leading
Chinese insurer to a Thai conglomerate for 72.7 billion Hong
Kong dollars ($9.4 billion.) ()
* Walt Disney Studios said on Tuesday that it had
completed a deal to show films from its Disney, Pixar and Marvel
banners on Netflix, replacing a less lucrative pact
with Starz. ()
* Baxter International agreed on Tuesday to buy the
Swedish medical equipment manufacturer Gambro for 18.3 billion
Swedish crowns ($2.77 billion). Under the terms of the deal,
Baxter will gain access to the Swedish company's lineup of
medical equipment to expand its own range of dialysis products
and build global market share. ()
* Former Goldman Sachs director, Rajat Gupta, may remain
free on bail while he challenges his insider-trading conviction,
a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday. Gupta, 64, was found
guilty in June of leaking Goldman's boardroom secrets to his
friend, the former hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam. ()
* Republicans and Democrats are struggling to find common
ground on a long-term debt deal. But as economic growth has
weakened this quarter, they are at odds over what the flagging
recovery needs in the immediate future, too. ()
* Finance ministers of the European Union were deadlocked on
Tuesday over how to create a single banking supervisor for the
euro zone, delaying a decision on a new system that is supposed
to prevent future financial crises. ()
* Smartphone apps that use the Internet, rather than cell
networks, to send messages among users, often free of charge,
are forcing wireless providers to change their pricing models.
()
* Students are demanding that university endowment funds
rid themselves of coal, oil and gas stocks in hopes of bringing
climate change onto the national political agenda. ()