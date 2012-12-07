PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 7

Dec 7 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Apple Inc plans to join a small but growing
number of companies that are bringing some manufacturing jobs
back to the United States, drawn by the growing economic and
political advantages of producing in their home market. ()
* Netflix Inc disclosed on Thursday that the
Securities and Exchange Commission was considering taking action
against the company and Chief Executive Reed Hastings for its
Facebook communication. The agency, in a so-called Wells notice,
warned that it may file civil claims or seek a cease-and-desist
order. ()
* The antivirus software pioneer John McAfee was
hospitalized briefly on Thursday after being denied political
asylum in Guatemala, and his lawyers said they were making a
last-ditch effort to keep him from being flown back to Belize
for questioning about the killing of a fellow American
expatriate. ()
* Acknowledging that the economy is likely to remain weak
well into next year, the European Central Bank sharply reduced
its growth forecast for the euro zone Thursday, and left its
main interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.75 percent. ()
* A blaze that killed 112 workers in Bangladesh last month
exposed a disconnect among retailers like Sears Holdings Corp
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the monitoring system
to protect workers and the factories filling the orders. ()
* President Obama's insistence that marginal tax rates rise
for families making more than $250,000 has convinced millions of
affluent Americans that they are likely to be writing larger
checks to the government next year. ()
* Mylan Inc is suing the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to force the agency to revoke Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd's exclusive rights and allow Mylan to
begin selling a generic version of Novartis'
top-selling blood pressure drug Diovan. ()
* Julius Genachowski, chairman of the Federal Communications
Commission, sent a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration
Thursday urging the agency to allow more electronics on
airplanes.
The letter, which was addressed to Michael Huerta, the
acting administrator of the FAA, went on to promote the
importance of allowing people to use these devices on planes as
more Americans become increasingly reliant on devices for work
and pleasure. ()
* The pharmaceutical industry is challenging a California
law that stipulates it pay for the proper disposal of leftover
pills that could otherwise pose a threat to the environment. ()
* Planning delays, lack of money and limitations in
technology have slowed the creation of a communications network
for the police, firefighters and others in the United States. ()
* George Zimmerman, accused of second-degree murder in the
shooting of Trayvon Martin earlier this year, filed suit against
NBCUniversal on Thursday, alleging that news reports that edited
his voice on a 911 tape constituted defamation and intentional
infliction of emotional distress. ()