PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 10

Dec 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Michael Bloomberg is weighing the wisdom of buying The Financial Times Group, which includes the paper and a half interest in The Economist, according to three people close to Bloomberg who spoke on the condition of anonymity. ()

* The conglomerate Ingersoll-Rand Plc plans to announce a number of measures aimed in part at appeasing the activist investor Nelson Peltz, including a spinoff of its security business, people briefed on the matter said Sunday night. ()

* AIG Inc agreed on Sunday to sell up to 90 percent of its extensive airplane leasing unit to a group of Chinese investors in a deal that valued the business at about $5.28 billion. ()

* Wanxiang Group, a large Chinese auto parts maker, won a high-stakes auction on Sunday for assets of A123 Systems Inc , the bankrupt American battery maker that was a centerpiece of the Obama administration's loan program for electric vehicles. ()

* The Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce on Wednesday that it will continue buying Treasury securities to stimulate growth in the new year. ()

* The nation's largest banks are facing a fresh torrent of lawsuits asserting that they sold shoddy mortgage securities that imploded during the financial crisis, potentially adding significantly to the tens of billions of dollars the banks have already paid to settle other cases. ()

* Yahoo Sports and NBC Sports are tying their Web sites loosely together in an arrangement meant to give NBC more traffic online and Yahoo more promotion on television. ()