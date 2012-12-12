PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 12

Dec 12 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A broad swath of the nation's leading chief executives
dropped its opposition to tax increases on the wealthiest
Americans on Tuesday, while the White House quietly pressed Wall
Street titans for their support as well. ()
* British authorities have arrested three men in connection
with a rate-rigging inquiry, including Thomas Hayes, a former
trader at Citigroup and UBS. ()
* A deal to buy a 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic signal
led an effort by Delta Air Lines to go after the
lucrative airline route between New York and London. ()
* Debt-weary Greece, after a frantic two days of cajoling
and arm-twisting, finally persuaded local banks and foreign
investors to sell back to the government about 32 billion euros
worth of discounted bonds, bankers close to the buyback program
said on Tuesday. ()
* With Democrats and labor leaders vowing retribution at the
ballot box and beyond, the Republican-dominated Michigan
Legislature on Tuesday approved sweeping, statewide changes to
the way unions will be financed, substantially reducing their
power in a state that has long been a symbol of union might and
an incubator for the American labor movement. ()
* SolarCity, a prominent solar power energy company, has
delayed its initial public offering by at least a day, as it
struggles to price its stock sale, a person briefed on the
matter said on Tuesday. ()
* A French court brought manslaughter and injury charges on
Tuesday against a drug executive, Jacques Servier, and six
companies of the Servier group in a case involving a diabetes
and weight-loss drug that caused cardiovascular damage, the
Paris public prosecutor's office said. ()
* On Tuesday, the European Parliament adopted a uniform
patent system for Europe. If the plan goes into effect as
expected by early 2014, it would try to remedy the
country-by-country approach whose time and costs have long been
an impediment to innovation across the European Union. ()
* A bill extending a federal program guaranteeing deposits
in noninterest-bearing accounts at federally insured banks
easily cleared a procedural hurdle on Tuesday, setting it up for
a vote on final passage later this week.
But the bill, which is supported by most of the banking
industry and by the White House, still faces an uphill battle in
the Senate and the House. ()