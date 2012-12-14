PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 14

Dec 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Susan Rice, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
removed a major source of tension between the White House and
Congressional Republicans, when she took herself out of the
running for the U.S. secretary of state. ()
* President Obama called Speaker John Boehner to the White
House on Thursday to try to move talks forward even as pessimism
mounted that a broad deal could be struck that bridges the
substantial gap between the parties on taxes and entitlements
like Medicare. ()
* Federal prosecutors are close to securing a guilty plea
from a UBS AG subsidiary at the center of a global
investigation into interest rate manipulation, the first big
bank to agree to criminal charges in more than a decade. ()
* A tour of favorite spots along the Jersey Shore a month
after Hurricane Sandy wreaked havoc finds a region slowly
starting to recover. ()
* The outlook for Syria's embattled president darkened
considerably on Thursday when his most powerful foreign ally,
Russia, acknowledged that he was losing the struggle against an
increasingly coordinated insurgency and for the first time said
it was making contingency plans to evacuate its citizens from
the country. ()
* N. Joseph Woodland, who six decades ago drew a set of
lines in the sand and in the process conceived the modern bar
code, died on Sunday at his home in Edgewater, New Jersey.
He was 91. ()