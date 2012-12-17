PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 17

Dec 17 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Economists see a number of sources of underlying strength,
but some envision slower growth in 2013 even if Washington
avoids a stalemate in the fiscal talks. ()
* The insurance giant American International Group
said it had launched a process to sell off its entire stake in
the Asian insurer A.I.A. Group, ending an association that dates
back more than 90 years. ()
* Federal regulators said that Aletheia Research and
Management steered profits to some clients, and to the firm's
co-founder, Peter J Eichler Jr., at the expense of others. ()
* In the talks between the Federal Trade Commission and
Google Inc to negotiate the terms for ending the
agency's antitrust investigation, things seem to be going
Google's way, two people who have been briefed on the
discussions said Sunday. ()
* Chobani, the yogurt company that grew from nothing five
years ago to a roughly $1 billion powerhouse today, on Monday
will formally open one of the world's largest yogurt-processing
plants in Twin Falls, Idaho. ()
* A new nonprofit called the Freedom of the Press Foundation
aims to insulate the fund-raising efforts of organizations like
WikiLeaks from political and business pressures. ()