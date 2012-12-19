PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 19

Dec 19 - The following are the top stories on the New York
* The Federal Trade Commission is unlikely to finish until
January its investigation into whether Google Inc
abused its power in the search market, people briefed on the
investigation said. ()
* Facebook Inc responded to the anger over the
proposed Instagram changes. Kevin Systrom, a co-founder of
Instagram, wrote a blog post saying the company would change the
new terms of service to make clearer what would happen to users'
pictures. ()
* Nielsen Holdings NV said that it had agreed to
acquire Arbitron Inc, the radio ratings company, for
$1.26 billion. ()
* Penguin, trying to ensure a clean slate before its planned
merger with Random House, announced that it was settling a
lawsuit brought by the Justice Department over the pricing of
e-books. ()
* Private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management said that
it would immediately sell its controlling stake in Freedom
Group, the gun maker that made the rifle used in the Connecticut
school shootings. ()
* Jefferies Group Inc said that it earned about
$71.6 million in profit for the fourth quarter, up 48 percent
from the same time a year ago as its core businesses showed
marked improvement. ()
* House Republican leaders struggled to rally their
colleagues around a backup measure to ease the sting of a
looming fiscal crisis by allowing tax rates to rise only on
incomes over $1 million. ()
* The Federal Trade Commission said that it had opened an
inquiry into the practices of nine companies that collect and
resell or analyze consumer data. ()
* Seven weeks after Hurricane Sandy dumped an estimated 500
million gallons of water in Hoboken, crippling its
transportation network and leaving tens of thousands of
commuters casting about for alternative modes of travel,
officials said that PATH train service was at last set to
resume. ()
* Joseph Lhota, the chairman of the Metropolitan
Transportation Authority of New York, has informed the Cuomo
administration that he is stepping down from his position,
according to four people with direct knowledge of his plans. He
is expected to resign on Friday, allowing him to pursue a
candidacy for New York City mayor as a Republican. ()