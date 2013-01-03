PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 3

Jan 3 - The following are the top stories on the New York
Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Al Jazeera, announced a deal to take over Current TV, the
low-rated cable channel that was founded by Al Gore, a former
vice president, and his business partners seven years ago. ()
* On Wednesday, Avis Budget Group Inc, the car
rental conglomerate, announced that it was buying Zipcar for
about $500 million. ()
* An advertising watchdog group says it told the distributor
of the top-selling energy "shot," 5-Hour Energy years ago that a
claim that the drink did not cause a letdown once the effects
wore off was unfounded. ()
* K2 Intelligence, the investigative company started by
Jules Kroll and Jeremy Kroll, has acquired the corporate
intelligence firm Thacher Associates in a deal that highlights
the growing and lucrative business of internal investigations
and corporate monitoring. ()
* Even though Congress's last-minute deal means higher taxes
for almost all Americans, businesses and consumers are relieved
that some of the uncertainty about what they will owe the
government this year is gone. ()
* With the resolution of the year-end fiscal crisis just
hours old, the next political confrontation is already taking
shape as this city braces for a fight in February over raising
the nation's borrowing limit. But it is a debate President Obama
says he will have nothing more to do with. ()
* The state's Health Department found in an analysis it
prepared early last year that the much-debated drilling
technology known as hydrofracking could be conducted safely in
New York, according to a copy obtained by The New York Times
from an expert who did not believe it should be kept secret. ()