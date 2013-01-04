PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 4

Jan 4 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday handed Google Inc
a major victory by declaring, after an investigation of
nearly two years, that the company had not violated antitrust or
anti-competition statutes in the way it arranges its Web search
results. ()
* Just a few months after announcing a campaign to reduce
unemployment, Federal Reserve officials are already debating how
soon to stop it, reflecting persistent internal divisions about
the effort's value. ()
* Congressional investigators in the United States are
wrapping up an inquiry into the accounting practices of Apple
Inc and other technology companies that allocate
revenue and intellectual property offshore to lower the taxes
they pay in the United States. ()
* Automakers on Thursday reported their strongest sales year
since 2007, posting solid December results in the United States
and promising more growth in 2013. ()
* Transocean Ltd, the driller whose floating
Deepwater Horizon oil rig blew out in 2010, causing a massive
oil spill, has agreed to settle civil and criminal claims with
the U.S. federal government for $1.4 billion, the Justice
Department announced Thursday. ()
* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has decided
not to file insider trading charges against David Sokol, a
onetime top lieutenant at Berkshire Hathaway, Sokol's
lawyer said Thursday. ()
* Barnes & Noble Inc's Nook unit suffered a 12.6
percent decline in sales compared with the same period a year
earlier, a blow to its hopes of building up its digital division
to compete with behemoths like Amazon.com. ()
* The Congressional budget deal brokered this week kept tax
breaks in place for a variety of industries in the United
States, but biodiesel got something even better: a retroactive
reinstatement of a dollar-a-gallon credit going back to January
2012, when it lapsed. ()