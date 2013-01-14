PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 14

Jan 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd's stock
rose as much as 18 percent on Monday in Hong Kong after an
announcement on Sunday that it would pay $1.2 billion to
Britain's Cable & Wireless Communications Plc and
Portugal Telecom SGPS SA to acquire a further 79
percent of Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau. ()
* Google Inc has become one of the most prolific
and popular developers of apps for the iPhone, in effect helping
its competitor, Apple Inc, make more appealing products
- even as relations between the companies have deteriorated. ()
* At an invitation-only gathering hours before the North
American International Auto Show was scheduled to open for press
previews, General Motors Co introduced the 2014 Corvette,
the seventh generation of Chevrolet's hallmark sports car. ()
* The creators of "South Park" are branching out beyond the
underpants business. Taking after the Gnomes on the animated
series who ardently practice American capitalism, Trey Parker
and Matt Stone have wooed investors and raised money to form
their own production studio, which they plan to announce on
Monday. ()
* Until recently, investors had been all too eager to pour
millions into any web start-up with rapid growth, regardless of
whether it made money or even had plans to do so down the road.
But after Facebook Inc's rocky initial public offering
and flameouts at Zynga Inc and Groupon Inc,
venture capitalists are entering a picky phase. ()
* Economic growth remained sluggish and politics often
intruded on the markets, yet stocks achieved solid returns last
year all the same. The Standard & Poor's 500-stock index rose
13.4 percent for the year, even with a 1 percent decline in the
fourth quarter. ()
* After a sharp economic slowdown through much of last year,
China's economy is growing again - but not at its previous
double-digit pace, and with signs that inflation might become a
problem again. ()
* An investigation into work performed on the troubled $3.2
billion Croton water treatment plant in the Bronx, one of the
New York city's largest public works projects, has uncovered
fraud and other crimes that are expected to lead to criminal
charges against two men, and a deferred prosecution agreement,
according to people with knowledge of the case. ()
* Pharmacies around the New York city struggled to meet the
demand for flu vaccinations on Sunday, a day after Governor
Andrew Cuomo declared a public health state of emergency in
response to a drastic increase in the number of flu cases this
year. ()