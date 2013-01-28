PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 28

Jan 28 The following are the top stories on the
* America's top trade negotiator said President Obama was
committed to reaching an agreement to smooth trade with the
European Union, but only if it was written in a way that would
overcome objections from farm groups and that could win
congressional approval. ()
* As U.S. federal authorities continue to press an insider
trading investigation, SAC Capital Advisors, owned by Steven
Cohen, is working to retain clients and staff members. ()
* JPMorgan Chase & Co, the nation's largest bank,
said its chief risk officer, John Hogan, would take a
sabbatical. His departure follows a shake-up this week, when
Martha Gallo was replaced as head of global compliance and
regulatory management. ()
* A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has agreed on a set of
principles for a sweeping overhaul of the immigration system,
including a pathway to American citizenship for 11 million
illegal immigrants that would hinge on progress in securing the
borders and ensuring that foreigners leave the country when
their visas expire. ()
* Egypt President Mohamed Mursi declared a state of
emergency and a curfew in three major cities on Sunday, as
escalating violence in the streets threatened his government and
Egypt's democracy. ()