PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 30

Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Even before battery failures led to the grounding of all
Boeing Co's 787 jets, there were problems that raised
questions about their reliability.
* Chesapeake Energy's co-founder and chief
executive, Aubrey McClendon, will retire on April 1, the
producer of oil and natural gas announced on Tuesday, almost
eight months after investors complained about a compensation
plan.
* Lanny Breuer, the U.S. federal prosecutor who led the
Justice Department's response to corporate crime in the wake of
the financial crisis, will announce on Wednesday that he is
stepping down after nearly four years in the post.
* Ford Motor Co posted a 54 percent gain in adjusted
fourth-quarter profit, despite heavy losses in the troubled
European market.
* Pfizer and Eli Lilly each reported
better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday as the
companies weathered generic competition for once top-selling
products through deals, cost-cutting and strong sales of newer
products.
* Amazon.com Inc missed expectations on both
revenue and profit, but an increase in its operating margin - to
3.2 percent from 2.7 percent - caught investors' attention.
* A federal judge in New Orleans on Tuesday approved an
agreement between BP Plc and the Justice Department for
the company to plead guilty to 14 criminal charges and pay $4
billion in penalties for the 2010 oil well blowout and spill in
the Gulf of Mexico that left 11 workers dead and fouled hundreds
of miles of shoreline.
* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday
approved the first drug to treat myelofibrosis, a rare but
potentially life-threatening bone marrow disorder.