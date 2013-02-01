PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 1

Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Justice Department has sued to block Anheuser-Busch
InBev's proposed $20.1 billion deal to buy control of
Grupo Modelo, the first major roadblock in a
decade of consolidation by brewers around the world.
* A bankruptcy court judge approved a broad settlement deal
on Thursday that paves the way for MF Global
customers to recover much of the $1.6 billion that disappeared
when the brokerage firm blew up in 2011.
* European antitrust officials on Thursday accused drug
giants Johnson & Johnson and Novartis of
colluding to delay the availability of a less expensive generic
version of a powerful medication often used to ease severe pain
in cancer patients.
* James Gorman, chief executive of Morgan Stanley,
will receive a huge raise in his base salary this year, but his
overall pay package for 2012 was down from 2011, according to a
regulatory filing.
* Pfizer Inc's animal health unit, known as Zoetis,
raised $2.2 billion in its initial public offering on Thursday,
exceeding expectations by pricing its stock at $26 a share,
above the expected range of $22 to $25 a share. The sale values
the company at about $13 billion.
* Roomy Khan, a central figure in the investigation that led
to the conviction of hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam, was
sentenced to one year in prison on Thursday for illegally
passing inside information and obstructing justice.
* Fabrice Tourre, the Goldman Sachs trader accused of
misleading clients over a controversial mortgage deal, is no
longer working at the firm.