PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 18

Feb 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Obama faces a knotty decision in whether to approve the much-delayed Keystone oil pipeline: a choice between alienating environmental advocates who overwhelmingly supported his candidacy or causing a deep and perhaps lasting rift with Canada.

* Publishers in France say they have struck an innovative agreement with Google Inc on the use of their content online. Their counterparts elsewhere in Europe, however, say the French gave in too easily to the Internet giant.

* A chill between Hollywood and China remains almost a year after word leaked about an SEC investigation into possible corrupt practices.

* With some states poised to clear the way for legal gambling on the Internet, Silicon Valley's traditional gaming companies are expanding to meet the expected deluge of players.

* Business Insider, the online news franchise started by Henry Blodget nearly six years ago, is appointing an executive editor for the first time as it grapples with a good problem: growth.

* Federal and state officials and consumer advocates have grown worried that companies with relatively young, healthy employees may opt out of the regular health insurance market to avoid the minimum coverage standards in President Obama's sweeping law, a move that could drive up costs for workers at other companies.

* Rem Vyakhirev, who as chief executive of the huge Russian energy company Gazprom during the 1990s resisted efforts by reformers to break up and privatize it, only to end his tenure a billionaire owning valuable pieces of the company himself, died on Feb. 11. He was 78.