PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 20

* Unless the Justice Department and BP reach a
last-minute settlement, the British oil company will return to
court on Monday to face tens of billions of dollars in civil
claims from the 2010 explosion on the Deepwater Horizon rig in
the Gulf of Mexico that could cripple the company for years to
come.
* BHP Billiton said on Tuesday that Chief Executive
Marius Kloppers would retire this year after almost two decades
at the company.
* After Facebook Inc and Twitter announced that they
were breached by sophisticated hackers in recent weeks, Apple
Inc said it had been attacked, too, in a rare admission
for the technology giant.
* A federal judge said he was leaning toward the hedge fund
manager David Einhorn's contention in a lawsuit that Apple Inc
violated securities regulations by improperly bundling several
shareholder proposals into one matter.
* Days away from another fiscal crisis and with Congress on
vacation, President Obama began marshaling the powers of the
presidency on Tuesday to try to shame Republicans into a
compromise that could avoid further self-inflicted job losses
and damage to the fragile recovery. But so far, Republicans were
declining to engage.
* First centered on Britain and Ireland, the scandal over
beef products adulterated with horse meat escalated across
continental Europe on Tuesday after Nestle SA, one of
the world's best-known food companies, said it was removing
pasta meals from store shelves in Italy and Spain.
* The Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal
inquiry into suspicious trades placed ahead of the $23 billion
acquisition of H.J. Heinz, a person briefed on the
matter said on Tuesday.
* Nickelodeon designed its first app as a noisy, colorful
smorgasbord of animated clips, music videos and games. But
there's very little actual television.
* A freewheeling and almost entirely one-sided argument at
the Supreme Court indicated that the justices would not allow
Monsanto's patents for genetically altered soybeans to be
threatened by an Indiana farmer who sused them without paying
the company a fee.