PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 21

Feb 21 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* House Republicans, shrugging off rising pressure from
President Obama, are resolutely opposing new tax increases to
head off $85 billion in across-the-board spending reductions,
all but ensuring the cuts will go into force March 1 and
probably remain in place for months, if not longer.
* There are widening divisions among officials of the
Federal Reserve over the value of its efforts to reduce
unemployment, but the authors of its bond-buying policy remain
firmly in control, according to an official account of the
January meeting of the Fed's policy-making committee.
* Boeing Co has developed possible fixes for the
battery problems in its grounded 787 jets and could have them
back in the air within two months, industry and federal
officials said on Wednesday.
* The earnings release from office supplies chain Office
Depot Inc appeared shortly after 7 a.m. and
inadvertently disclosed the terms of a long-awaited merger
between the company and OfficeMax Inc. The announcement
disappeared from the company's Web site quickly, but not before
a gaggle of news outlets began running full-fledged reports
about the deal.
* PlayStation 4, introduced by Sony Corp on
Wednesday evening, is a bold bid to recapture those long-ago
glory days. The first three generations of PlayStation sold more
than 300 million units, pioneered a new style of serious video
games and produced hefty profits.
* Anheuser-Busch InBev SA and the Justice
Department said they were in talks to resolve antitrust concerns
over the beer maker's planned deal with Grupo Modelo SAB de CV
, the maker of Corona beer and other brands.
* Hackers have hit thousands of American corporations in the
last few years, but few companies ever publicly admit it. Most
treat online attacks as a dirty secret best kept from customers,
shareholders and competitors, lest the disclosure sink their
stock price and tarnish them as hapless.
* As Google and other companies begin to build wearable
technology like glasses and watches, an industry not known for
its fashion sense is facing a new challenge - how to be stylish.
Design has always been important to technology, with products
like Apple's becoming fashion statements, but designing hardware
that people will wear like jewelry is an entirely different
task.