PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 21

Feb 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* House Republicans, shrugging off rising pressure from President Obama, are resolutely opposing new tax increases to head off $85 billion in across-the-board spending reductions, all but ensuring the cuts will go into force March 1 and probably remain in place for months, if not longer.

* There are widening divisions among officials of the Federal Reserve over the value of its efforts to reduce unemployment, but the authors of its bond-buying policy remain firmly in control, according to an official account of the January meeting of the Fed's policy-making committee.

* Boeing Co has developed possible fixes for the battery problems in its grounded 787 jets and could have them back in the air within two months, industry and federal officials said on Wednesday.

* The earnings release from office supplies chain Office Depot Inc appeared shortly after 7 a.m. and inadvertently disclosed the terms of a long-awaited merger between the company and OfficeMax Inc. The announcement disappeared from the company's Web site quickly, but not before a gaggle of news outlets began running full-fledged reports about the deal.

* PlayStation 4, introduced by Sony Corp on Wednesday evening, is a bold bid to recapture those long-ago glory days. The first three generations of PlayStation sold more than 300 million units, pioneered a new style of serious video games and produced hefty profits.

* Anheuser-Busch InBev SA and the Justice Department said they were in talks to resolve antitrust concerns over the beer maker's planned deal with Grupo Modelo SAB de CV , the maker of Corona beer and other brands.

* Hackers have hit thousands of American corporations in the last few years, but few companies ever publicly admit it. Most treat online attacks as a dirty secret best kept from customers, shareholders and competitors, lest the disclosure sink their stock price and tarnish them as hapless.

* As Google and other companies begin to build wearable technology like glasses and watches, an industry not known for its fashion sense is facing a new challenge - how to be stylish. Design has always been important to technology, with products like Apple's becoming fashion statements, but designing hardware that people will wear like jewelry is an entirely different task.