PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 27

* On the first day of testimony in the oil spill trial, BP Plc's top executive for North American operations at the time of the disaster acknowledged that a well explosion had been identified as a risk before it happened.

* Boeing Co is conducting laboratory tests on its proposed fixes for the lithium-ion batteries on its new 787 jets, and U.S. federal regulators said Tuesday that they would need to see the results before deciding whether to allow flight tests.

* The U.S. Senate Finance Committee, dismissing some Republican objections, on Tuesday approved the nomination of Jacob Lew for Treasury secretary and sent it on to the full Senate for a confirmation vote in the days ahead.

* Lawmakers are scrutinizing Mary Jo White, U.S. President Obama's choice to lead the Securities Exchange Commission, ahead of her Senate confirmation hearing, raising questions about the former prosecutor's lack of regulatory experience and the challenge of policing Wall Street firms she recently defended in private practice. But White is seeking to quell concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

* SFX Entertainment, the company led by media executive Robert F. X. Sillerman, has agreed to buy the music download site Beatport, part of the company's plan to build a $1 billion empire centered on the electronic dance music craze.

* The average cash bonus for people employed in New York City in the financial industry rose by roughly 9 percent, to $121,900, in 2012, the New York State comptroller said.

* Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co , vowed to change how the bank deals with Internet-based payday lenders that automatically withdraw payments from borrowers' checking accounts.