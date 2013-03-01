PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 1

March 1 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Obama will formally notify government
agencies on Friday that an obscure process known as
sequestration is in effect, triggering deep, across-the-board
budget cuts that will force federal spending to shrink.
* The American economy grew just barely in the last quarter
of 2012. Output expanded at an annual rate of 0.1 percent, far
below the growth needed to get unemployment back to normal.
However, the economy did not shrink, as the Commerce Department
estimated in January.
* One of Citigroup Inc's internal hedge fund units is
spinning off, free from its corporate parent and the
restrictions that have come with new banking regulations.
* Investment firm Paulson & Company, the largest shareholder
in MetroPCS Communications Inc, announced that it would
oppose a planned merger with T-Mobile USA, saying the deal would
saddle the new company with too much debt.
* After spending four years leading the investigations of
some of the world's biggest banks, Lanny Breuer plans to leave
the U.S. Justice Department on Friday, then interview at law
firms.
* Daily deals website Groupon Inc reported weak
fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, and fired its chief
executive, Andrew Mason, a day later.
* Talks between Best Buy Co Inc and a group
comprising its founder and three private equity firms have
ended, people briefed on the matter said. By the end, the
company's founder, Richard Schulze, had been seeking an enlarged
minority stake.