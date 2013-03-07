PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 7

March 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Veteran activist investor Carl Icahn is planning to unveil a major stake in troubled computer maker Dell Inc and is expected to announce his opposition to the company's proposed $24.4 billion sale to its founder, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.

* The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is close to approving tests of Boeing Co's approach to fixing the batteries on its 787 jets, and the tests could begin next week, federal and industry officials said Wednesday.

* The European Union fined Microsoft Corp $732 million on Wednesday for failing to respect an antitrust settlement with regulators. But in a highly unusual "mea culpa," the European Union's top antitrust regulator said his department bore some of the responsibility for Microsoft's failure to respect a settlement that caused the fine.

* Just two months into office, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is showing an increasing willingness to take on some pillars of the country's establishment - the central bank and the politically influential farmers - in an aggressive attempt to finally breathe some new life into Japan's listless economy.

* Facebook Inc plans to announce a substantial redesign of its "News Feed" - a makeover aimed both at keeping users glued to the social network and luring more advertising dollars.

* Investment fund Content Partners LLC said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire the half of the "C.S.I.: Crime Scene Investigation" television franchise owned by an affiliate of Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a deal that makes it a co-owner, with CBS Corp, of the long-running series and its spinoffs.