PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 9

July 9 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* William Lynch, the chief executive of Barnes & Noble Inc
, resigned on Monday, two weeks after a devastating
earnings report that accentuated the bookseller's losing battle
against powerful rivals like Amazon. ()
* The financial industry is bracing for new scrutiny of
services that give trading firms an advance look at
market-moving data and news. The New York attorney general's
office has been taking a broad look at the common practice. ()
* Orrin Hatch of Utah, the senior Republican on the Senate
Finance Committee, has devised a way for states and cities to
exit the pension business while still giving public workers the
type of benefits they want. It involves a tax-law change that
would enable governments to turn their pension plans over to
life insurers. ()
* A lawsuit brought by investors who lost a combined $60
million in the Ponzi scheme perpetuated by Bernard Madoff seeks
to show that Westport National Bank failed at its job as the
custodial bank in charge of their money. The trial serves as a
cautionary tale for any investor on the role and duties of such
banks. ()
* Billionaire deal maker Ronald Perelman has begun a legal
battle against Michael Milken, a man who helped put him on map.
Perelman's company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp filed
a little-noticed lawsuit last month accusing Milken of fraud. ()
* Michael Dell received a strong endorsement on Monday after
shareholder advisory firm ISS backed his $24.4 billion takeover
bid for the company he founded, a move that could end the
months-long fight over control of Dell Inc. ()
* Negotiations over a trade deal encompassing nearly half
the global economy formally kicked off on Monday, despite
concerns that the United States has been spying on its European
allies. ()
* LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the French
luxury goods giant, agreed on Monday to pay 2 billion euros, or
about $2.6 billion, for an 80 percent stake in Loro Piana,
adding a famous name to its portfolio of brands. ()
* A report from Ernst & Young released on Monday
proposes that the deal making slump may be more than just a
passing phase. ()
* Prosecutors have only a few weeks before the statute of
limitations expires on bringing securities fraud charges against
Steven Cohen and SAC Capital Advisors. The government's bigger
problem could be obtaining information that shows a continuing
conspiracy to trade on inside information. ()
* Warren Buffett distributed 17.5 million Class B shares of
Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday to the Bill and
Melinda Gates Foundation, a gift valued at about $2 billion,
based on Friday's closing price. ()