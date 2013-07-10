PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 10

July 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Barnes & Noble Inc, United States's only major bookstore chain, has no clear path forward, reviving fears among publishers, authors and agents about its future. Barnes & Noble executives have acknowledged one fact: the digital business that was to be the centerpiece of its growth strategy must be retooled. ()

* Kroger Co bought supermarket chain Harris Teeter , citing potential for growth. The acquisition of the rival grocer will help Kroger expand in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic region. ()

* The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, along with the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, proposed stricter banking rules that aim for simplicity. ()

* NYSE Euronext said it won a contract to administer and improve the embattled London interbank offered rate, or Libor, long run by the British Bankers' Association. ()

* European Union officials are expected on Wednesday to unveil a detailed plan for dealing with failing banks, which will include centralized decision making and an emergency fund. ()

* British Parliament called on Rupert Murdoch "to give evidence to discuss his comments" about the culture of paying off police that he made on March 6 to nearly two dozen journalists and newspaper executives from the Sun. ()

* Thorsten Heins, the president and chief executive of BlackBerry , acknowledged on Tuesday that the company's new line of phones, which he originally promoted as something that would revive its flagging brand, had a flawed release in the United States. ()

* Federal regulators are cracking down on questionable debt collection practices by some of United States's biggest lenders. The push comes after revelations that some of the same practices that have haunted the foreclosures of homes - like robo-signing and faulty documentation - have cropped up in efforts to recoup delinquent credit card debt. ()

* Lawyers for Michael Steinberg, a former portfolio manager at the hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors, raised a question in court filing on whether Steinberg should get a free trial or not on Tuesday. They argued that the news media frenzy surrounding the government's investigation of SAC and its owner, Steven Cohen, could unfairly influence the jury pool. ()