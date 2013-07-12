PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 12

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
* Microsoft Corp is creating four new divisions and reassigning nearly every senior executive as it tries to create timely products that consumers want. ()
* BP Plc told a federal appeals court that a claims administrator misinterpreted the terms of a multibillion-dollar settlement reached last year. ()
* The Chinese government said employees of British drug giant GlaxoSmithKline Plc had used bribes, taken kickbacks and committed other crimes to bolster drug sales. ()
* Elizabeth Duke, a Federal Reserve governor who has helped to overhaul the Fed's approach to financial regulation, said on Thursday that she would step down at the end of August. ()
* Senators Elizabeth Warren and John McCain introduced an aggressive piece of legislation that intends to take the financial industry back to an era when there was a strict divide between traditional banking and speculative activities. The bill, which is also sponsored by two other senators, is named the 21st Century Glass-Steagall Act. ()
* The rise of personalized medicine has spurred giant pharmaceutical companies to home in on small biotechnology firms. ()
* Sixteen Democratic senators are asking regulators to examine the use of ATM-style cards to pay hourly employees. Across the country, a growing number of companies are doing away with paper paychecks and, in some instances, direct deposit, to offer prepaid cards.()
* Valiant Capital Management, a San Francisco-based hedge fund, and Aberdare Ventures have jointly acquired a 45 percent stake in a pharmacy benefits company, ePharma, for an estimated 169 million reais ($74.6 million). ()
* A federal judge ruled that jurors in the civil trial of Fabrice Tourre, the former Goldman Sachs trader, can hear about an e-mail that references the nickname "Fabulous Fab". ()
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.