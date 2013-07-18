PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 18

July 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* JPMorgan Chase wants to settle accusations by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that it gleaned profits from power plants via "manipulative schemes". ()

* The European Commission said that Google Inc's proposal for addressing antitrust concerns did not go far enough and that the company will need to come up with a better plan. ()

* Technology investment company SoftBank is joining with Bloom Energy to introduce its "energy server" technology to Japan. ()

* Ben Bernanke said that the Federal Reserve expected the economy to gain strength in the coming months, potentially allowing the central bank to decelerate its stimulus campaign. ()

* IBM's net income fell 17 percent to $3.2 billion, or $2.91 a share, but the technology giant has weathered well as demand drops in a slumping economy. ()

* Intel's lower earnings reflect the trend of fewer personal computer sales worldwide and the trouble Intel has had moving to mobile devices. ()

* The SEC's plan in its lawsuit against a former Goldman Sachs trader was thrown into disarray in several hours of combative testimony on Wednesday. ()

* As more shareholders seem against Dell's founder buyout proposal, some company directors mull postponing a scheduled vote on the $24.4 billion bid. ()

* Bank of America's second-quarter net income rose 63 percent and while revenue rose, it received a lift from much lower expenses. ()

* Steve Nechelput, a British finance executive at the pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, is prohibited from leaving the country. ()

* U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co, which expects to lose about 20 percent of its global revenue next year due to the expiration of key drug patents, is suspending base pay increases for most employees in 2014 to cut costs. ()