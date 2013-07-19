PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 19

July 19 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Wall Street's big banks are still opposing aspects of the
Dodd-Frank financial reform law and do not like a proposal to
set aside more capital to cover future losses. ()
* Detroit, the cradle of America's automobile industry and
once the nation's fourth-most populous, filed for bankruptcy on
Thursday, the largest American city ever to take such a course.
()
* American aviation officials said they would review
recommendations by British authorities to disconnect batteries
in the emergency transmitters on all Boeing 787s. ()
* China will impose tariffs that could exceed 50 percent on
materials imported from the United States and South Korea used
to build solar panels. ()
* While the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and
JPMorgan are negotiating a settlement, Blythe Masters, a
top bank executive, is not expected to face a separate action.
()
* Dell Inc bought itself six more days to win
backing for its proposed $24.4 billion sale to its founder, but
the fight for additional support remained tough. ()
* Morgan Stanley shares rose more than 4 percent on
Thursday after the firm announced it planned to buy back a chunk
of its own stock. ()
* BlackRock Inc said on Thursday that it booked
record profits and revenues in the second quarter at a time when
rising interest rates caused big losses for many bond investors.
()
* The SEC used Jonathan Egol's appearance as an opportunity
to introduce emails and documents that could damage Fabrice
Tourre's defense. ()
* The Apache Corp agreed to sell its business in the
Gulf of Mexico's shelf for about $3.75 billion to a company
owned by the private equity firm Riverstone Holdings. ()