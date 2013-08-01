PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 1

Aug 1 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* New instruments called phasor measurement units are being
installed as diagnostic tools to try to prevent another huge
power failure like the one that cut off electricity for 50
million people from the Northeast to the Midwest in 2003. ()
* The Federal Reserve said its purchase of $85 billion a
month in securities would continue, citing the weak rate of
growth during the first half of the year, but maintained its
forecast that "economic growth will pick up from its recent
pace" in the coming months, driving job creation. ()
* A special committee of Dell Inc's board said on
Wednesday that it would be willing to accept the latest takeover
bid, worth $13.75 a share, by its founder, if he dropped his
demand for a change to the voting rules. ()
* Washington district court judge Richard Leon ruled that
the U.S. Federal Reserve had failed to follow Congress's wishes
in setting the cap on debit card fees. If the ruling stands, the
Federal Reserve may have to place a lower limit on the so-called
interchange fees, which could further reduce the revenue that
financial firms reap from debit cards. The question is whether
consumers will see any savings. ()
* Facebook Inc's shares finally broke above the $38
price set in the company's messy IPO 14 months ago. That's
largely thanks to Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg making the
social network's platform work on smartphones and tablets, even
as his tech rivals mostly flounder at the task. ()
* William Ackman's firm, Pershing Square Capital Management,
is likely to follow a well-worn path taken by both investors and
his own fund in seeking to shake up the management and strategy
at Air Products and Chemicals. Now, Air Products faces a
modern form of the hostile takeover, the activist investor. ()
* The federal government's lawsuit against Fabrice Tourre, a
former Goldman Sachs trader accused of misleading investors in a
mortgage security six years ago, went to a jury on Wednesday,
setting up the end to one of the most prominent cases to arise
from the financial crisis. ()
* President Barack Obama nominated Sarah Bloom Raskin to be
deputy Treasury secretary; if confirmed by the Senate, Raskin, a
Federal Reserve governor and a former state banking regulator,
would be the highest-ranking woman to serve in the Treasury. ()