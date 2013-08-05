PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 5

Aug 5 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Unions in Germany say Amazon has imported
American-style business practices, in particular, an antipathy
to organized labor - that stand at odds with European norms.
Other large American technology companies such as Facebook
and Google have also been running into obstacles
as they expand in Europe, with European privacy regulators
considering tough regulations to protect consumers on the
Internet. ()
* CBS Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc stayed
in their respective corners on Sunday, and may not engage in
further direct confrontation for some time. As a result, CBS's
stations and cable networks remained blacked out in many areas,
including large parts of New York, Los Angeles and Dallas. ()
* On Saturday it was announced that John Henry, the owner of
the Boston Red Sox, would purchase the Boston Globe from the New
York Times Co for $70 million in cash in a deal to close
in a month or two. The sale continues a recent trend in the
struggling newspaper industry: newspapers being returned to
local owners, often at bargain-basement prices. ()
* China has halted imports of all milk powder from New
Zealand and Australia, New Zealand's trade minister said on
Sunday, after a bacterium that can cause botulism was found in
some dairy products. Economists said a prolonged ban could
create shortages in China, where nearly 90 percent of the milk
powder imported last year originated in New Zealand. ()
* The London Metal Exchange and Goldman Sachs Group
have been named as co-defendants in a class action lawsuit in
the United States charging anticompetitive behavior in aluminum
warehousing, said Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited,
which owns the London market, on Sunday. ()