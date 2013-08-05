PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 5

Aug 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Unions in Germany say Amazon has imported American-style business practices, in particular, an antipathy to organized labor - that stand at odds with European norms. Other large American technology companies such as Facebook and Google have also been running into obstacles as they expand in Europe, with European privacy regulators considering tough regulations to protect consumers on the Internet. ()

* CBS Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc stayed in their respective corners on Sunday, and may not engage in further direct confrontation for some time. As a result, CBS's stations and cable networks remained blacked out in many areas, including large parts of New York, Los Angeles and Dallas. ()

* On Saturday it was announced that John Henry, the owner of the Boston Red Sox, would purchase the Boston Globe from the New York Times Co for $70 million in cash in a deal to close in a month or two. The sale continues a recent trend in the struggling newspaper industry: newspapers being returned to local owners, often at bargain-basement prices. ()

* China has halted imports of all milk powder from New Zealand and Australia, New Zealand's trade minister said on Sunday, after a bacterium that can cause botulism was found in some dairy products. Economists said a prolonged ban could create shortages in China, where nearly 90 percent of the milk powder imported last year originated in New Zealand. ()

* The London Metal Exchange and Goldman Sachs Group have been named as co-defendants in a class action lawsuit in the United States charging anticompetitive behavior in aluminum warehousing, said Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, which owns the London market, on Sunday. ()