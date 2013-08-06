版本:
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 6

Aug 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Washington Post, the newspaper whose reporting helped topple a president and inspire a generation of journalists, is being sold for $250 million to Amazon.com Inc founder Jeffrey Bezos, in a deal that has shocked the industry. ()

* After gun laws were strengthened in several states in the wake of the Newtown, Connecticut, school shooting, some manufacturers are relocating to more gun-friendly states. Governors and politicians from states eager to embrace the industry have descended on places where they are not so popular - like Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Colorado - offering tax breaks and outright cash grants to persuade gun manufacturers to relocate. ()

* Government authorities are homing in on a lucrative loophole that allows online lenders to offer short-term loans at interest rates that often exceed 500 percent annually, the latest front in a crackdown on the payday lending industry. ()

* Sony Corp said late on Monday that it planned to keep all of its vast entertainment arm, rejecting a proposal to spin off the unit by one of its biggest investors, activist hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb. The decision, announced in a publicly disclosed letter to Loeb, raises questions about whether he will now stage a public fight with Sony. ()

* The reinsurance arm of Third Point, the hedge fund run by Daniel Loeb, disclosed on Monday that it is seeking to raise up to $370.6 million from its forthcoming initial public offering. Third Point Reinsurance said that it planned to sell 22.2 million shares at $12.50 to $14.50 a share. ()

* New Zealand dairy producer Fonterra apologized on Monday for the contamination of an infant milk formula ingredient with a potentially toxic strain of bacteria. The contamination could hurt sales of dairy products, the leading export of New Zealand, to its most crucial market, China. ()

* European Aeronautic Defense and Space Co (EADS), the parent company of Airbus, confirmed on Monday that it had received a letter from hedge fund TCI, urging it to sell its 46 percent stake in Dassault Aviation, the French maker of the Rafale fighter and the popular Falcon business jet. ()
