PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 6

Aug 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Washington Post, the newspaper whose reporting helped
topple a president and inspire a generation of journalists, is
being sold for $250 million to Amazon.com Inc founder
Jeffrey Bezos, in a deal that has shocked the industry. ()
* After gun laws were strengthened in several states in the
wake of the Newtown, Connecticut, school shooting, some
manufacturers are relocating to more gun-friendly states.
Governors and politicians from states eager to embrace the
industry have descended on places where they are not so popular
- like Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Colorado - offering
tax breaks and outright cash grants to persuade gun
manufacturers to relocate. ()
* Government authorities are homing in on a lucrative
loophole that allows online lenders to offer short-term loans at
interest rates that often exceed 500 percent annually, the
latest front in a crackdown on the payday lending industry. ()
* Sony Corp said late on Monday that it planned to
keep all of its vast entertainment arm, rejecting a proposal to
spin off the unit by one of its biggest investors, activist
hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb. The decision, announced in a
publicly disclosed letter to Loeb, raises questions about
whether he will now stage a public fight with Sony. ()
* The reinsurance arm of Third Point, the hedge fund run by
Daniel Loeb, disclosed on Monday that it is seeking to raise up
to $370.6 million from its forthcoming initial public offering.
Third Point Reinsurance said that it planned to sell 22.2
million shares at $12.50 to $14.50 a share. ()
* New Zealand dairy producer Fonterra apologized on Monday
for the contamination of an infant milk formula ingredient with
a potentially toxic strain of bacteria. The contamination could
hurt sales of dairy products, the leading export of New Zealand,
to its most crucial market, China. ()
* European Aeronautic Defense and Space Co (EADS),
the parent company of Airbus, confirmed on Monday that it had
received a letter from hedge fund TCI, urging it to sell its 46
percent stake in Dassault Aviation, the French maker of the
Rafale fighter and the popular Falcon business jet. ()