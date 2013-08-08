PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 8

Aug 8 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co disclosed on Wednesday that it
faced a criminal and civil investigation in Philadelphia and
California, into whether it sold shoddy mortgage securities to
investors in the run up to the financial crisis, the latest
legal threat to the nation's biggest bank. ()
* As private equity firms rush to cash in on their
investments, the Blackstone Group LP is moving to sell
Hilton Worldwide Inc, one of the biggest companies to go private
in recent years. An offering for Hilton would probably be in the
first half of next year, people briefed on the matter said. ()
* With his purchase of four million shares of Dell Inc
and a lawsuit to halt changes on a shareholder vote on
the company's proposed takeover, Carl Icahn is doing his best to
bolster his assault on Dell, as the odds mount against him. ()
* AOL Inc agreed on Wednesday to buy Adap.tv, a
video advertising platform, for about $405 million in cash and
stock, in its biggest acquisition since becoming an independent
company. ()
* The Zhongshe mine and two others, in Shanxi Province in
northern China, are at the center of unusually public
accusations of mismanagement and corruption afflicting one of
the nation's flagship state conglomerates, China Resources. ()
* A heated Chinese business and political dispute that has
stopped about $200 million in box office payments to Hollywood
studios appears near a resolution. The dispute, which has
persisted for months, centers on the imposition of a 2 percent
value added tax on movie ticket sales in China. ()