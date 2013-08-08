PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 8

Aug 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co disclosed on Wednesday that it faced a criminal and civil investigation in Philadelphia and California, into whether it sold shoddy mortgage securities to investors in the run up to the financial crisis, the latest legal threat to the nation's biggest bank. ()

* As private equity firms rush to cash in on their investments, the Blackstone Group LP is moving to sell Hilton Worldwide Inc, one of the biggest companies to go private in recent years. An offering for Hilton would probably be in the first half of next year, people briefed on the matter said. ()

* With his purchase of four million shares of Dell Inc and a lawsuit to halt changes on a shareholder vote on the company's proposed takeover, Carl Icahn is doing his best to bolster his assault on Dell, as the odds mount against him. ()

* AOL Inc agreed on Wednesday to buy Adap.tv, a video advertising platform, for about $405 million in cash and stock, in its biggest acquisition since becoming an independent company. ()

* The Zhongshe mine and two others, in Shanxi Province in northern China, are at the center of unusually public accusations of mismanagement and corruption afflicting one of the nation's flagship state conglomerates, China Resources. ()

* A heated Chinese business and political dispute that has stopped about $200 million in box office payments to Hollywood studios appears near a resolution. The dispute, which has persisted for months, centers on the imposition of a 2 percent value added tax on movie ticket sales in China. ()