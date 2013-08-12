PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 12

Aug 12 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* As federal authorities prepare to charge criminally two
former JPMorgan Chase & Co employees suspected of
misrepresenting a multi-billion dollar trading loss last year,
prosecutors in Manhattan are separately exploring ways to
penalize the bank over the trading blowup that has come to be
known as the "London Whale." ()
* The market for initial public offerings has made a
comeback, with banking fees from helping companies list their
shares on stock exchanges topping $1.7 billion in the United
States so far this year. At the same time, concerns have
resurfaced over the role of Wall Street research analysts in
these lucrative deals. ()
* Whether from a sense of obligation, responsibility or
guilt, the technology elite has taken up the cause of helping
print journalism adapt to change. Google Inc, which has
been criticized for profiting from news content created by
others, began financing journalism fellowships for eight people
this year. The founder of Craigslist, the free listing service
that helped ruin newspapers' classified advertising, helped
finance a book on ethics for journalists. ()
* Thousands of foreign-trained immigrant physicians are
living in the United States with lifesaving skills that are
going unused because they stumbled over one of the many hurdles
in the path toward becoming a licensed doctor in the country.
But many foreign physicians argue that the process is
unnecessarily restrictive and time-consuming, particularly since
America's need for doctors will expand sharply in a few short
months under President Obama's health care law. ()